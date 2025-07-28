Limerick influencer Sinead O’Brien announces the loss of baby in heartbreaking post

Influencer Sinead O’Brien has announced the loss of her and her husband Simon’s baby in a heartbreaking post.

The couple, who are parents to a three-year-old son named Jacob, tied the knot in Portugal last September, after nine years together.

Sharing the devastating loss on Instagram, Sinead posted a heart wrenching poem she wrote about their grief.

She wrote: “Our little heart 🪽 A tiny star that shone so bright, Our little heart, you gave a big fight Though your time was brief, your love remains A spark that will guide us through the joys and pains.

“Your big bro will always love you too, Because even he has a heart as big as you, And of course Your daddy and i will always wonder, Where our little heart is growing fonder.

“But there’s one thing we know for sure, A heart as special as yours needs no cure, And In our dreams we will see your smiling face, Until we all meet again in our special place, Our little heart x.”

After sharing the poem, Sinead added: “As this month comes to a close – July 💔 Its not an easy one to share but having spent this last few weeks navigating our way through one of our most challenging times together offline, I want to send love and strength to anyone who has walked this path of grief.

“One of the things that has helped me through this is knowing I am not alone and I hope I can bring comfort in the same way to anyone who is going through this. Be kind to yourself, as I have been.

“Thanks to my amazing family and friends who I could not have gotten through any of this without ❤️ Mam, Simon, you are my rock. Jacob my everything and more.

“I wrote this little poem above for our little baby the morning after we parted ways, and although our angel baby was not ready for this world, I will carry the love we shared forever.”

Taking to her Instagram Story, Sinead also shared a devastating video of the moment she told her husband she was pregnant by putting a bun in their oven.

She captioned the post: “You were loved and will always be loved.”

Sinead, otherwise known as Sinead’s Curvy Style on Instagram, was inundated with messages of support from her friends, followers, and fellow influencers.

Terrie McEvoy commented: “Sinead I’m so so sorry to read this.💔💔💔 Thinking of all of you and sending love 🤍😢.”

Clementine MacNiece wrote, “Aw Sinead, so sorry to read this. Sending you all the love and strength ❤️,” while Grace Mongey commented, “Awe I’m so sorry Sinead, sending you so much love 💔.”

The Limerick native later shared a message thanking everyone for their messages of support.

Sinead said she and Simon were “completely and utterly blown away” by people’s kindness, and also shared a post thanking her doctor and the staff who looked after her at the maternity hospital in Limerick.