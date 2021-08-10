Lily-Rose Depp confirms romance with Austin Butler

It comes amid rumours the actress had rekindled her romance with Timothée Chalamet

Lily-Rose Depp has confirmed her romance with Austin Butler.

The actress, who split from Timothée Chalamet last year, was spotted with Vanessa Hudgens ex-boyfriend in London over the weekend.

In photos published by MailOnline, the couple were spotted kissing after enjoying a romantic dinner in a restaurant.

Lily, who is the 22-year-old daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, met her ex-boyfriend Timothée on the set of Netflix movie The King in June 2018 – and the pair began dating shortly afterwards.

Timothée confirmed the couple had split during an interview with British Vogue last May, with the magazine stating the actor was “currently single”.

Back in April, the Hollywood stars sparked rumours they had rekindled their romance, after they were spotted shopping together in New York.

Austin was in a longtime relationship with High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens until January last year, when the couple called it quits after nine years together.

Vanessa is now dating baseball star Cole Tucker, who she went Instagram official with on Valentine’s Day this year.