Lily-Rose Depp confirms new romance with rapper 070 Shake

Lily-Rose Depp has confirmed her new romance with rapper 070 Shake.

The actress shared the news with her 247k Instagram followers on Thursday.

Alongside a snap of her kissing her beau, the 23-year-old penned: “4 MONTHS W MY CRUSH.”

Lily-Rose and 070 Shake, whose real name is Danielle Balbuena, first sparked romance rumours during Paris Fashion Week earlier this year.

The Idol actress was last romantically linked to rapper Yassine Stein in November 2021.

Prior to this, Lily-Rose and Austin Butler sparked romance rumours after they were spotted kissing after enjoying a romantic dinner in London.

The 23-year-old’s most notable romance was with her ex-boyfriend Timothée Chalamet – whom she met on the set of Netflix movie The King in June 2018.

Lily-Rose, who is the daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, is notoriously private.

In 2021, the 23-year-old told Drew Barrymore: “I think that the value of privacy is something that’s been instilled in me from an early age.”

“And growing up in a family like I did, it was always something that was, you know, I always learned the importance of privacy and valuing that and keeping things just for yourself.”

“And so that’s something that I’ve carried on into my own career, and that’s really important to me.”