Lily-Rose Depp breaks her silence on dad Johnny’s infamous defamation case with Amber Heard

Lily-Rose Depp has broken her silence on her dad Johnny’s infamous defamation case with Amber Heard.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor launched a $50 million defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife back in 2019, which was brought to trial in Fairfax County, Virginia earlier this year.

The 23-year-old never addressed the court case publicly, and has since explained the reason behind her decision.

In a candid interview with Elle, Lily-Rose explained: “When it’s something that’s so private and so personal that all of a sudden becomes not so personal… I feel really entitled to my secret garden of thoughts.”

“I also think that I’m not here to answer for anybody, and I feel like for a lot of my career, people have really wanted to define me by the men in my life, whether that’s my family members or my boyfriends, whatever.”

“And I’m really ready to be defined for the things that I put out there,” she confidently added.

in June 2012, Johnny announced that he and Lily-Rose’s mother Vanessa Paradis had separated after more than 14 years together; he started dating Amber shortly afterwards.

In June, a jury of five men and two women found Amber guilty of defaming her ex-husband in an op-ed for the Washington Post, which was published in December 2018.

Johnny, 58, launched a $50 million defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife in 2019, after she wrote about being an alleged victim of domestic violence in the op-ed.

Following a six-week trial and 13 hours of deliberations, the jury sided with the Pirates of the Caribbean actor and awarded him $10 million in compensatory damages, and a further $5 million in punitive damages.

However, Fairfax County Circuit Court Judge Penney Azcarate reduced the punitive damages to $350,000, which is the State of Virginia’s legal limit, resulting in total damages of $10.4 million awarded to Johnny.

Following the verdict, Amber’s lawyer Elaine Bredehoft revealed the actress is “absolutely not” able to pay that much in damages to Johnny.

She has since shared their plans to appeal the verdict, as she claimed “a number of things were allowed in this court that should not have been allowed”.

The attorney also blamed the verdict on a “number of evidentiary issues”, saying “there was so much evidence that did not come in.”

Meanwhile, Johnny filed an appeal against his ex-wife’s counterclaim win, in which she was awarded $2 million in damages after alleging that she had been defamed by one of her ex-husband’s lawyers Adam Waldman in The Daily Mail.

During the six-week long trial, Amber detailed multiple incidents of alleged abuse, and told the court that “violence became normal” towards the end of their relationship.

However, Johnny testified that he never hit his ex-wife, and claimed that she was the abuser in their relationship.

In court, the 58-year-old said the allegations that he was a “drunken, cocaine-fueled menace who beat women” have cost him “everything”.

Johnny and Amber first met in 2009 on the set of the film The Rum Diary, and were married in February 2015.

Their divorce was finalised two years later.