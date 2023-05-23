Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd step out at Cannes Film Festival to promote new drama series The Idol

Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd stepped out at Cannes Film Festival on Monday evening.

The blonde beauty, who is the daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, donned a black sequin-embellished mini dress, with an elegant flower detail.

Meanwhile The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, looked smart in a black tuxedo.

Lily-Rose and Abel star alongside one another in HBO’s upcoming drama series The Idol.

The show will centre on Jocelyn [Lily-Rose], an aspiring pop idol.

After having a nervous breakdown which forces her to cancel her tour, she attempts to reclaim her status as the sexiest pop star in America.

Jocelyn begins a complicated relationship with a self-help guru/head of a contemporary cult, named Tedros [Abel].

Abel created the concept for the upcoming series alongside Euphoria director Sam Levinson and Reza Fahim.

The Idol is being described as a darker, crazier and more risqué version of Euphoria.

The first series of the show is said to be comprised of six episodes.

The Idol is scheduled to premiere on HBO on June 4.