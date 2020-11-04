Lily James spotted out in public for first time since Dominic West drama

The actress was spotted out with a Mamma Mia co-star

Lily James spotted out in public for first time since Dominic West...

Lily James has been spotted out in public for the first time since the Dominic West drama.

The actress has kept a low-profile since being papped on a romantic getaway to Rome last month with married actor Dominic West.

While Dominic has spoken out since the scandal, putting on a united front with his Irish wife Catherine FitzGerald, Lily has cancelled a number of TV appearances and tried to keep out of the spotlight.

In new photos published by the MailOnline, the 31-year-old was snapped out for dinner in London with Mamma Mia co-star Dominic Cooper, who played Sky in the hit film.

The news comes amid reports that Catherine FitzGerald had a “family crisis meeting” over her marriage.

A “pal” told The Sun: “She’s holed up in her family’s ancestral home, Glin Castle in County Limerick, thinking everything over.”

“Catherine has called on [her sisters] Nesta and Honor to help her as she’s been struggling to come to a decision about whether she and Dominic can go back to how they were.”

“Nesta has told friends that it felt like a family crisis meeting,” the source added.

“Both she and Honor are fiercely protective of their older sister and want only what’s best for her, even if that means Catherine walking away.

“She has been left feeling humiliated by Dominic’s actions.”