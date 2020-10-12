Lily James spotted ‘kissing’ married actor Dominic West – after splitting from Matt Smith

Lily James has been spotted kissing actor Dominic West, after recently splitting from Matt Smith.

Dominic, 50, is best known for his role as Noah Solloway in the drama The Affair, where he plays a married father-of-three who stars an affair with a younger woman.

The English actor has been married to Irish landscape designer Catherine FitzGerald since 2010, and lives in Limerick, but was photographed in Rome with 31-year-old Lily.

However, Dominic has been married since 2010, and there has been no news of a split from his Irish wife.

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the pair enjoyed a scooter ride in the Italian capital, with Dominic kissing Lily’s neck while out for lunch.

Lily and Dominic are set to star in Emily Mortimer’s adaptation of Nancy Mitford’s novel The Pursuit Of Love for the BBC, which began filming in July.

The three part romantic comedy-drama is being filmed in the Bristol and Bath area of England.

According to The Sun the pair were spent two nights at “a suite at the top of swanky Hotel De La Ville in Rome”.

The news comes after Lily and on-off boyfriend since 2014 Matt Smith reportedly called it quits, with a pal telling The Sun: “Lily and Matt were a picture-perfect couple for years but there are just some differences they haven’t been able to get past.

“They have gone back and forth this year trying to sort things out between them because they both have so much love for each other.”

“But unfortunately it just isn’t working and they have mutually decided to just close this chapter of their lives.”

“They adore each other and want to stay friends but as far as their romance goes, she has told ­everyone it’s over for good,” the source continued.

“Now Lily just wants to find a normal guy who’s not in the spotlight because she found it quite tough being with another celebrity.”

Dominic shares four children with his wife Catherine.

The English actor studied in Trinity College Dublin, with his family living in Glin Castle in Limerick in recent years.

Goss.ie has contacted a rep for Lily James and Dominic West for comment.