Lily James ‘splits from rocker boyfriend Michael Shuman’ after two years together

Lily James has reportedly split from her boyfriend Michael Shuman, after two years together.

According to The Sun, the actress ended her relationship with the Queens Of The Stone Age musician, after growing apart in recent months.

A source told the outlet: “Lily and Michael have grown apart in recent months and have now decided to end their relationship.”

“They just couldn’t make it work as a couple, but they both wish each other the best for the future.”

The couple were first linked in February 2021 after they were spotted kissing outside a hotel in Suffolk while she filmed What’s Love Got To Do With It?.

They then made their red carpet debut at the Oscars last year.