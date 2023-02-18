Lily James reunites with ex-boyfriend amid rumoured split from rocker beau

Lily James has reunited with her ex-boyfriend Matt Smith amid her rumoured split from her rocker beau Michael Shuman.

Last week, it was reported that the Mamma Mia actress had ended her relationship with the Queens of the Stone Age musician after growing apart in recent months.

A source told The UK Sun: “Lily and Michael have grown apart in recent months and have now decided to end their relationship.”

The source continued: “They just couldn’t make it work as a couple, but they both wish each other the best for the future.”

Just days after Lily’s rumoured split from Michael hit the headlines, the actress was papped hugging her ex Matt.

The former couple embarked on a sunny stroll with the actor’s dog around north London on Wednesday.

Lily and Matt first met back in 2014 on the set of Pride and Prejudice and Zombies.

matt smith reunites with lily james in london via daily mail. pic.twitter.com/d8kzO0GxcH — 💭 (@emmatthinker) February 17, 2023

The former couple went public with their romance at the premiere of the live-action Cinderella in 2015.

Lily and Matt had an on-off relationship, but ended things for good back in 2020.

The Mail on Sunday previously reported that Matt was been dating businesswoman Caroline Brady in 2021; however the pair haven’t been pictured together since last year.