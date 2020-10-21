Lily James’ new romantic thriller drops on Netflix today – amid Dominic West drama

The actress plays a young woman who enters into a relationship with an older man

Lily James’ new romantic thriller has dropped on Netflix today, amid the recent headlines surrounding the actress and Dominic West.

Rebecca joined the streaming platform today, which sees Lily play a young woman who arrives on the French Riviera to work as a personal assistant.

While staying in a luxury hotel, she meets an older, wealthy man called Maxim de Winter (played by Archie Hammer), and they begin a passionate romance before tying the knot.

But as the newly weds return home to England, the young wife finds her marriage and life is being haunted by the presence of Maxim’s dead wife, Rebecca.

Speaking to Harper’s Baazar about her role, Lily said: “The character Rebecca, she went against all norms as a woman.

“[She] disobeyed her husband and had affairs, was basically just brilliant and that was only in the 1930s.

“People are afraid of women when they’re unleashed and women are warriors and that’s intimidating.”

She admitted: “I think I make mistakes all the time and I feel that’s what life’s about and I would never want to run away from a situation or be too scared to act…

“I’m still figuring it out but I do think I can grow and develop a thicker skin. All that matters is those who love you.”

Lily has reportedly “pulled out” of press interviews ahead of the film’s release with “no explanation” last week, after those photos of her and Dominic West hit headlines.