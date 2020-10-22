Lily James makes first TV appearance since Dominic West scandal – after pulling out of multiple interviews

The actress is currently promoting her new film, Rebecca

Lily James makes first TV appearance since Dominic West scandal – after...

Lily James has finally made her first TV appearance since those photos of her and Dominic West hit headlines.

The actors were papped kissing and looking loved-up in Italy last Monday, which sparked concerns for Dominic’s marriage.

Dominic and his Irish wife Catherine FitzGerald have since insisted their marriage is “strong” – but Lily has remained silent over the scandal.

The actress is currently in the middle of a press run for her starring role in Rebecca alongside Armie Hammer, but she’s pulled out of a number of interviews since the photos hit headlines.

After she cancelled scheduled appearances on The Graham Norton Show and The Today Show, Lily finally showed her face on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night.

As expected, Jimmy didn’t mention the photos of her and Dominic during their interview.

But the host did ask Lily to address rumours about another Mamma Mia movie being in the works.

Check out the full interview below: