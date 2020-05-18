Lily James and Matt Smith are back together – amid lockdown in London

Lily James and Matt Smith are back together – amid lockdown in...

Actors Matt Smith and Lily James are reportedly back together – rekindling their romance during lockdown.

The couple are both isolating in London, and have reunited during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Mamma Mia star and The Doctor Who actor had split last December, after five years of dating.

But the pair kept the house they had lived in together, because neither of them were living their full time, but now they have grown close once again.

“Matt and Lily’s break-up was mostly because their hectic schedules meant they could barely see each other,” a source told the Sun.

“They kept the house together when they split because they were both barely around. But when lockdown began, they ended up isolating together.

“Being in the house and having no work and distractions has allowed them to reconnect and get back to a good place.

“There is such an amazing chemistry between them and they make a wonderful couple,” the insider continued.

“It’s what their friends had all hoped would happen because they do make each other so happy and their split happened because they were just too busy to see each other.”

The couple had been seen together for the first time back in March, 15 months after reports that Matt’s close relationship to The Crown co-star Claire Foy had caused issues for the couple.

According to reports at the time, Matt, 37, and Lily, 31, split after the pair developed a close relationship on set of the Netflix drama.

But insiders close to the pair insisted that “hectic work schedules” caused the break up.

On this week’s episode of the Gosscast, we chat through Matt Damon’s ‘fairytale’ lockdown in Dublin, Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian’s paternity test drama and why OnlyFans is getting so popular:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Gosscast is available on iTunes and Spotify and all usual podcast channels.