Lily James admits she has ‘a lot to say’ about Dominic West drama

The pair will star alongside each other in BBC's upcoming drama series 'The Pursuit of Love'

Lily James admits she has ‘a lot to say’ about Dominic West...

Lily James has admitted she has “a lot to say” about the Dominic West drama.

The actress dominated headlines for weeks back in October, after she was papped on a PDA-filled getaway to Rome with the Wire star – who is married to Catherine FitzGerald.

After the scandal erupted, Dominic and Catherine shocked fans by putting on a united front outside their home in the Cotswolds – insisting their “marriage is strong”.

Lily has kept a low-profile in recent months, but is currently promoting the upcoming BBC adaptation of Nancy Mitford’s 1945 novel The Pursuit of Love – which Dominic also stars in.

In an interview with The Guardian, the 32-year-old was asked what it was like being in the center of a media storm last autumn amid the affair rumours.

She replied: “Ach, I’m not really willing to talk about that. There is a lot to say, but not now, I’m afraid.”

Dominic married his Irish wife Catherine back in 2010, and the couple share four children – Dora, 13, Senan, 12, Francis, 11, and Christabel, 7.

Catherine is a member of the FitzGerald dynasty, an Irish royal and aristocratic dynasty that originated in Normandy.

Her father, Desmond FitzGerald, was the last Knight of Glin – and Catherine grew up at her family’s ancestral home, Glin Castle, in County Limerick.

According to reports, Catherine and Dominic bought Glin Castle in 2019, to rescue it from being sold on.

Dominic, 51, is best known for his role as Noah Solloway in the drama The Affair, where he plays a married father-of-three who starts an affair with a younger woman.

The actor is also known for his role as Detective James McNulty in The Wire, and will reportedly star in the upcoming season of The Crown as Prince Charles.

The Pursuit of Love, starring Lily and Dominic, starts on Sunday, May 9 at 9pm on BBC One.

