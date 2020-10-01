Lily Collins reveals hopes to film in Ireland again – after having ‘weird and wonderful encounters’ in Dublin

Lily Collins reveals hopes to film in Ireland again – after having...

Lily Collins has revealed her hopes to film in Ireland again – after experiencing “so many weird and wonderful encounters” in Dublin.

The English-American actress, who is the daughter of rock legend Phil Collins, filmed ‘Love, Rosie’ in Dublin back in 2013 – which was based on Cecelia Ahern’s novel Where Rainbows End.

Speaking to the Irish Mirror about her love for Ireland, Lily said: “I was a baby when we first went to Dublin, so going there to shoot ‘Love, Rosie’ was a whole new experience for me.”

“We had the best weather Dublin has had in 30 years and it was very hot and gorgeous. Filming ‘Love, Rosie’ is still one of the top experiences ever for me.”

“The story spans 10 years and I have a 10-year-old boy by the end of it. It’s terrifyingly heartbreaking but it’s also one of the funniest things I’d ever worked on,” she continued.

“Everyone in Ireland was so lovely, like they are all so chill and I mean that in the best way possible.”

“Like here in LA, it’s so stressful sometimes on set and to get things done takes so many people getting nervous and worried that it won’t happen. But in Dublin, everyone is like, ‘It’ll happen, it’ll happen’ and it does get done.”

“We went out to pubs after work and I learned Guinness is not my thing – it’s not a taste I enjoy, but I had to have one while I was there, watching a football match.”

“I got to see some concerts when I was there and I went exploring, walking down Grafton Street on a Sunday and hearing all the musicians play, it was so lovely,” Lily gushed.

“I really hope to work in Dublin again. I had so many weird and wonderful encounters there.”

