Lily Collins reacts to the Emily In Paris pronunciation debate

Fans were left shocked after realising they had been mispronouncing the show's title

Lily Collins has reacted to the Emily In Paris pronunciation debate.

The hit show sees the actress star as an American woman who lands her dream job in the French capital, with Netflix recently confirming there would be a second season of the popular series.

The streaming giant left fans bewildered last month, as they revealed viewers had been saying the title of the show wrong all this time.

They tweeted: “Friendly reminder Emily in Paris is supposed to be pronounced with a French accent so ‘Emily’ and ‘Paris’ rhyme.”

Friendly reminder Emily in Paris is supposed to be pronounced with a French accent so 'Emily' and 'Paris' rhyme — Netflix (@netflix) November 11, 2020

The 31-year-old appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, revealing she too was unaware of the correct pronunciation.

“When we were shooting in Paris, we heard people referencing it as that more often, right? Because we’re in Paris, the accent, I was like, ‘Oh yeah, it rhymes, that’s cute,'” she explained.

“Literally forgot about it, came back home, it was never a big thing.”

“I felt like I was one with every single other person in the world that found that out the same day,” Lily admitted.

“I was like, ‘Wait, have I been saying it wrong?’ … I’m like, oh my god, I fell for it!

“I’m Emily, and I even was saying it wrong. I feel like that’s actually something Emily herself would be like, ‘Well, I guess I was part of the joke.'”

The first season of the show follows Emily (played by Lily), a driven American woman from Chicago, who leaves her previous life and boyfriend behind to move to Paris for an unexpected job opportunity.

Emily is tasked with bringing an American point of view to a venerable French marketing firm, and cultures clash as she adjusts to the challenges of life in a foreign city, while juggling her career, new friendships and love life.

Following the success of season one, Netflix took to Twitter to share a teaser clip of the castmates, writing: “Emily in Paris will return for Season 2!”