Lily Collins admits she was ‘wrong’ about her character’s age in Emily In Paris

The actress has responded to the backlash she received online

Lily Collins admits she was ‘wrong’ about her character’s age in Emily...

Lily Collins has admitted she was “wrong” about her character’s age in Emily In Paris.

Earlier this week, the actress sparked confusion when she claimed her character in the Netflix series is only 22-years-old.

During an interview with British Vogue, the actress said: “I don’t believe we’ve ever given her a specific ‘number’ for her age, but I believe that she’s pretty fresh out of college.”

“Maybe this is her first year after graduation. I want to say she’s like, 22-ish. She’s had enough experience at her company in Chicago to have earned the respect of her boss.”

“She’s a smart cookie and really innovative – and this is not her first rodeo doing what she does. She’s gone to school for this, and she’s completed internships.”

After spotting Lily’s comments, fans were quick to question how her character managed to finish college, complete internships, and finish a master’s degree before the age of 22.

Um ⁦@lilycollins⁩, I’m not sure how to tell you this but a 22 year old with a master’s degree AND relevant work experience is either a genius who graduated college at 18 or is lying about her age… #EmilyInParis https://t.co/Gm1qEp0deR — Dana Alyss (@DanaAlyss) October 15, 2020

Lily has since admitted that she made a mistake, after she undoubtedly noticed the backlash on social media.

Posting a GIF of her character looking unimpressed on her Instagram Story, the actress wrote: “Emily looking at me when I get her age wrong 😂 Sorry girl.”

Lily added: “You might not be 22, but I gotta say – you do act like it sometimes!!!”

Emily In Paris, created by Darren Star, dropped on Netflix earlier this month – and the series has garnered very mixed reviews online.

The first season follows Emily (played by Lily Collins), a driven American woman from Chicago, who leaves her previous life and boyfriend behind to move to Paris for an unexpected job opportunity.

Emily is tasked with bringing an American point of view to a venerable French marketing firm, and cultures clash as she adjusts to the challenges of life in a foreign city, while juggling her career, new friendships and love life.