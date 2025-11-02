Lily Allen’s ex David Harbour breaks silence following the release of revenge album

Lily Allen’s ex David Harbour has broken his silence following the release of her revenge album.

Last week, the 40-year-old released her first album in seven years, which is speculated to detail the alleged infidelity of her ex-husband.

The album West End Girl, which contains a mix of “truth” and “fantasy”, according to the singer, details a “sexual arrangement” that was broken.

In a newly released interview, which was recorded before Lily’s album dropped, the actor admitted to having “pain, slip-ups and mistakes’ in his life.”

Speaking to Esquire Spain, David confessed he “would change either everything or nothing” from the past few years, explaining that he feels regret is “such a hard question.”

“You either accept your path completely and realise that even the pain and the slip-ups and the mistakes are all part of the journey, and that there’s truth and growth, wisdom and deeper empathy and connection in all that,” he told the outlet.

Since the publication of Lily’s damning album, David has mostly disappeared from public life, turned off comments on his social media profiles, and gone into hiding.

It comes after the singer admitted she “feels differently” about the breakup of her marriage with David Harbour following the release of her new album.

Speaking to Interview Magazine, Lily confessed: “I feel very differently about the whole situation now. We all go through breakups, and it’s always f***ing brutal. But I don’t think it’s that often that you feel inclined to write about it while you’re in it.”

In the album, the narrator questions whether a woman named “Madeline” has been emotionally and physically involved with her partner.

Speaking about the situation, she said: “It was very important to me that I didn’t sound like a victim, so I’d be like, ‘We have to change that line. It just sounds too ‘Poor me’. I wanted it to feel brutal and tragic, but also empowering, that there was joy in being able to express it.”