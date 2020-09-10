Lily Allen shows off dazzling ring after marrying David Harbour in Las Vegas wedding

The singer stunned in a Dior dress for the couple's low-key celebrations

Lily Allen has shown off her dazzling diamond ring, after marrying David Harbour in a Las Vegas wedding.

On Wednesday, the singer confirmed that she had tied the knot with the Stranger Things actor – following reports that the couple obtained their wedding licence on Monday.

Lily stunned in a Dior dress, as she enjoyed low-key celebrations with her new husband and her two daughters Ethel-Mary and Marnie-Rose.

Showing off her wedding nails, Lily shared a snap to her Instagram Stories – with her stunning ring proudly on display.

The couple wed in the Graceland Wedding Chapel in Vegas, which was reportedly carried out by Brendan Paul – owner of the chapel and one of the most famous Elvis impersonators in Las Vegas.

Following their ceremony, the newly weds enjoyed a meal in popular American fast food chain In-N-Out – where they tucked into burgers while the bride wore a face mask.

Sharing photos from their day on Instagram, David wrote: “In a wedding officiated by the king himself, the people’s princess wed her devoted, low born, but kind credit card holder in a beautiful ceremony lit by the ashen skies courtesy of a burning state miles away in the midst of a global pandemic.

“Refreshments were served at a small reception following.”

Lily has been dating the 45-year-old actor since last summer, and she was spotted wearing a diamond engagement ring back in April.

The songstress was previously married to Sam Cooper, but the pair separated in 2015 after four years of marriage.