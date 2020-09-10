Lily Allen shows off dazzling ring after marrying David Harbour in Las Vegas wedding

Lily Allen has shown off her dazzling diamond ring, after marrying David Harbour in a Las Vegas wedding.
On Wednesday, the singer confirmed that she had tied the knot with the Stranger Things actor – following reports that the couple obtained their wedding licence on Monday.
Lily stunned in a Dior dress, as she enjoyed low-key celebrations with her new husband and her two daughters Ethel-Mary and Marnie-Rose.
Showing off her wedding nails, Lily shared a snap to her Instagram Stories – with her stunning ring proudly on display.
The couple wed in the Graceland Wedding Chapel in Vegas, which was reportedly carried out by Brendan Paul – owner of the chapel and one of the most famous Elvis impersonators in Las Vegas.
Following their ceremony, the newly weds enjoyed a meal in popular American fast food chain In-N-Out – where they tucked into burgers while the bride wore a face mask.
Sharing photos from their day on Instagram, David wrote: “In a wedding officiated by the king himself, the people’s princess wed her devoted, low born, but kind credit card holder in a beautiful ceremony lit by the ashen skies courtesy of a burning state miles away in the midst of a global pandemic.
“Refreshments were served at a small reception following.”
Lily has been dating the 45-year-old actor since last summer, and she was spotted wearing a diamond engagement ring back in April.
The songstress was previously married to Sam Cooper, but the pair separated in 2015 after four years of marriage.
Lily shares her two daughters with Sam – Ethel-Mary, 9, and Marnie-Rose, 7.
On this week’s episode of Goss Chats, Goss.ie CEO Ali Ryan chats with award-winning makeup artist and MRS Glam creator, Michelle Regazolli Stone.
The celebrity MUA opens up about the ups and downs of living through the pandemic, and how her makeup range saved her.
#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.
View this post on Instagram
On this week’s episode of #GossChats @itsalirose chats with award-winning makeup artist and @mrsglambymichelle creator @mrsmakeup_ie The celebrity MUA opens up about the ups and downs of living through the pandemic and how her makeup range saved her. #GossChats is sponsored by @haus_of_jejuve