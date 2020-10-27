Lily Allen reveals she bought her wedding dress just hours before ceremony

Lily Allen has revealed she bought her Dior wedding dress just hours before she married David Harbour in Las Vegas.

The couple tied the knot at the Graceland Chapel in Las Vegas last month, and were married by an Elvis Presley impersonator.

Speaking on the Sex, Lies & DM Slides podcast, Lily explained how she casually picked up her wedding dress on the day of their nuptials.

She said: “Well me and my daughter had gone to a place called Beautiful Brides that morning to go and try on rental dresses, and we found one that was like very Dolly Parton esque, like massive sleeves and diamontes and stuff.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Queen of MySpace (@lilyallen) on Sep 9, 2020 at 10:04am PDT

“I was planning on wearing that, and then me and my daughter went shopping and we went into the Dior store and found this dress.”

“I was like, ‘What do you think of this?’ and she was like, ‘Well, I don’t think you’re leaving this shop without it.'”

Explaining why they decided to get married Vegas, Lily said: “Because we just wanted to get married, and because the lockdown situations everywhere, it was just really difficult, and it was assumed (Las Vegas) to be the only place that was stupid enough to have a ceremony, so that’s how it happened.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Queen of MySpace (@lilyallen) on Sep 9, 2020 at 10:05am PDT

“Interesting though that we didn’t plan to announce it to anyone – it was meant to be a very private affair, and then we were leaving Vegas driving to Los Angeles, and Nevada Clark County tweeted our marriage certificate.”

“So, that saying of what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas is actually what happens in Vegas gets tweeted out by Vegas.”