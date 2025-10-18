Lily Allen reveals she admitted herself into mental health facility after David Harbour split

Lily Allen has opened up about how her mental health worsened after her split from David Harbour.

The ‘Not Fair’ hitmaker tied the knot with Stranger Things actor David in a small ceremony in Las Vegas in 2020. Five years later, in February of this year, it was confirmed that the couple had decided to split.

As she continues to adjust to life after her marriage, Lily has now spoken out about how her mental health took a severe turn in the aftermath of her split from David.

Speaking to British Vogue, the 40-year-old recalled that she was in “some very, very bleak places” emotionally, and that she was forced to take time off work at the beginning of this year.

Recalling her lack of eating and sleeping becoming “really, really, really bad”, Lily detailed: “I’ve had real problems with my food over the past few years.”

She continued: “The feelings of despair that I was experiencing were so strong. The last time that I felt anything like that, drugs and alcohol were my way out, so it was excruciating to sit with those [feelings] and not use them.”

The hit singer went on to confess that she admitted herself into a residential facility for the first time in her life.

“I’ve been into those places before against my will and I feel like that’s progress in itself. That’s strength,” she praised in her self-awareness.

“I knew that the things I was feeling were too extreme to be able to manage, and I was like, ‘I need some time away,’” she noted, before confessing that her warning sign was that she “wanted to die”.

Referring to her first new album in seven years, Lily later explained how her mental health is doing now, almost a year on from the end of her marriage.

“I’m really not in the same space that I was in when I wrote [these] songs. I have come a long way,” she stated.

Describing herself as still being in the “thick of recovery” with a sponsor, meditation, therapy, antidepressants and regular meetings, Lily concluded: “I feel OK, actually.”