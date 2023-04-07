Lily Allen admits she ‘doesn’t know if she would be alive’ if she didn’t get sober

Lily Allen has admitted she doesn’t know if she would be “alive” had she not got sober.

The singer has spoken candidly about her struggles with drugs and alcohol in the past, which she wrote about in her 2018 memoir ‘My Thoughts Exactly’.

During a new interview with Glamour UK, Lily said: “Sobriety has just changed my life immeasurably. I don’t think I’d be married to my husband. I don’t think that my kids would be thriving in the way that they are.”

“I don’t think that I’d have gone into finding acting and how much I enjoy that. I definitely wouldn’t be getting as much sleep,” she explained.

“I go to the gym four times a week. Pretty much every aspect of my life has changed as a result of my sobriety.”

“I actually don’t even know if I’d be alive if I’m honest if I hadn’t got sober. So that’s definitely at the top of my gratitude list when I go to bed every night is my sobriety.”

The songstress has been sober since 2019, a year before she married Stranger Things actor David Harbour in a low-key Las Vegas ceremony in September 2020.

The couple began dating in the summer of 2018, after Lily split from her ex-husband Sam Cooper in 2015.

Lily shares two daughters with Sam – Ethel-Mary, 11, and Marnie-Rose, 10.