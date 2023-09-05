Ad
Lili Reinhart responds to rumours she’s feuding with Sydney Sweeney after ‘awkward’ red carpet moment

Kendra Becker | Editor
Lili Reinhart has responded to rumours she’s feuding with Sydney Sweeney, after an awkward clip of them at a red carpet event went viral.

The actresses sparked rumours of tensions between them during the Venice Film Festival, when they both attended an Armani Beauty event.

In a video posted on social media, Sydney went over to greet Lili and a host of famous faces – including Camila Mendes, Lukas Gage, Michael Evans Behling, Maude Apatow, Chase Stokes and Jonathan Davis.

But in the clip, fans claimed Lili looked uncomfortable when Sydney walked over, leading people to believe there was a “bad vibe” between them.

However, the actresses have since proved there’s no bad blood between them as they posed for a selfie on Lili’s Instagram Story on Monday night.

She captioned the post: “We’ll be over here if you need us.”

Sydney reposted Lili’s IG story, and the Riverdale star also tweeted: “Stop making villains out of women every chance you get.”

