Lili Reinhart gives fans an update on her beloved pooch Milo – after he was viscously attacked by another dog

The actress' rescue pup was attacked by another dog last week

Lili Reinhart has given fans an update on her beloved pooch Milo, after he was viscously attacked by another dog.

The 23-year-old broke down in tears last Friday as she recalled the terrifying incident, which left her dog fighting for his life in the vet.

Thankfully, Milo is now on the road to recovery after undergoing emergency surgery.

Taking to Instagram last night, the actress shared a sweet photo of her and Milo cuddled up on her couch.

Lili said the attack left Milo with a “big wound” on his head, and admitted the incident has left them both feeling traumatised.

“I can honestly say it was the most terrifying thing I have ever experienced,” she said. “I keep having flashbacks of that entire situation and how traumatizing it was for him and me.”

Thanking fans for their messages of support, Lili said: “Thank you so much to everyone who reached out to me about Milo. It was an outpouring of love and that was so incredibly sweet and kind.”

“Truly thank you for everyone who reached out about his well being. He’s doing surprisingly well and is being a little extra cuddly right now which is really sweet. But I’m watching his every move and taking good care of him.”

“I just hope he heals really well and is not terrified of other dogs from now on, we’re probably gonna have to work on that.”

Sharing some old photos of Milo before the attack, Lili wrote: “Im not sure what made the other dog release its grip on my little baby, but it’s a miracle. And I am so thankful that he is okay and at home with me.”

“I thought I was going to lose him. His little head was in the jaw of a dog 10x his size. I was screaming his name at the top of my lungs and sobbing. I felt so helpless.”

Lili adopted Milo just two months ago from the Furever Freed Dog Rescue in Vancouver, Canada.

