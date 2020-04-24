Lili Reinhart deletes tweets calling people ‘a**holes’ – after Cole Sprouse responds to cheating rumours

Rumours are rife the couple have called it quits

Lili Reinhart has deleted tweets calling people “a**holes”, after her boyfriend Cole Sprouse recently responded to rumours he cheated on her.

The Riverdale star was accused of cheating on Lili with model Kaia Gerber, but the actor slammed those rumours in an Instagram post on Sunday.

Cole wrote on Instagram: “I tolerate a lot of rumors and slander from people online claiming to be my fans.”

“Fans who feel entitled to my privacy precisely because I never indulged them.”

He continued: “But attacking my friends, baseless accusations, leaking my address, and sending death threats are all qualities of insanity and fanaticism.”

“Choose humanity, stop being [a clown],” he added.

Two days later, Lili broke her silence and took to social media to slam the people spreading the rumours.

In the since-deleted tweets, she wrote: “Twitter is actually the most toxic form of social media. People are a**holes for the sake of being a**holes.”

“Do you not understand karma? It’s fine if you don’t, you’ll understand when it bites your miserable a**,” she added.

The Riverdale star also made her point on Instagram by writing: “Dear everyone on social media, Don’t put down people for the sake of putting them down. Don’t be a f**king a**hole.”

She added: “The world doesn’t need anymore of that shit.”

Fans have been speculating about the couple’s current relationship status, as they are quarantining separately, and it looks like some of Lili’s family have unfollowed Cole on social media.

Despite this, an insider told E! that Lili and Cole are still together.

The source said: “Their relationship is always up and down, but they do talk every day and care very much about one another. Lili and Cole have been trying to be more low-key.”

The insider added that Cole and Kaia are “just friends and have never been romantic.”

Responding to those pictures of Cole and Kaia, that recently started circulating on social media, the source revealed: “The photos of Kaia at Cole’s house are old.”

Cole and Lili, who played Jughead Jones and Betty Cooper in the hit CW series Riverdale, have been dating on-and-off for about two years.

They had a brief break up last summer, but reunited just a few months later.

Check out our exclusive interview with celeb hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons on our brand new weekly show ‘Goss Chats’, which is in association with top Irish aesthetic clinic Hause of JeJuve.

We’re also running a very exciting competition with Andrew, and the lucky winner will receive his entire Primark collection.