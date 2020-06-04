The actress has opened up about her sexuality

Lili Reinhart comes out as bisexual – after splitting from Cole Sprouse

Lili Reinhart has come out as bisexual in an Instagram post supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the 23-year-old promoted the West Hollywood LGBTQ+ for Black Lives Matter protest – before opening up about her own sexuality.

Lili wrote: “Although I’ve never announced it publicly before, I am a proud bisexual woman. And I will be joining this protest today. Come join.”

The news comes after Lili recently split from her Riverdale co-star Cole Sprouse, after almost three years together.

Their split hit headlines after Lili fiercely defended Cole on social media, after “vile” trolls tried to cancel him.

In since-deleted tweets, the Riverdale actress slammed cyber bullies for attacking Cole, after the hashtag #ColeSprouseIsOverParty started trending worldwide on Twitter.

Lili wrote: “Twitter is such a vile place. It’s so easy to say s**t behind your f***ing phone, isn’t it? This is why people choose to keep their relationships private… this is why people don’t have social media.. because of this bullying.”

In another tweet, she continued: “I don’t tolerate any of that s**t. Bully me? Sure fine. But attacking someone for literally no reason, just for the sake of a f***ing twitter trend? Please…. reassess yourself and your ego before you send another tweet into the abyss.”

“It’s easy to criticize someone and spew hate because it makes you feel like you have some sort of power over them. Truth is… you don’t. Saying you hate someone or don’t like them gives you absolutely no power over them,” Lili wrote in another Twitter post.

“You need to tweet about someone you literally don’t know in order to feel like you have something going on in your life? That’s sad. It’s really f***ing sad. You want to feel validated or important? Attacking someone online won’t give that to you. Do something helpful with your time and be better.”

Concluding her Twitter rant, Lili wrote: “I refuse to keep my mouth shut about things like this. You have no idea how destructive this can be to someone. To anyone. It’s abusive. There is no excuse for this. You need god in your life or some form of help if you participate in cancel culture.”

Fans had started attacking Cole on Twitter over rumours that he left Lili for 18-year-old model Kaia Gerber, after photos of them started circulating online.

Responding to the rumours on Instagram, Cole wrote: “I tolerate a lot of rumors and slander from people online claiming to be my fans. Fans who feel entitled to my privacy precisely because I never indulged them.”

“But attacking my friends, baseless accusations, leaking my address, and sending death threats are all qualities of insanity and fanaticism. Choose humanity, stop being [a clown],” he added.

Cole and Lili, who play Jughead Jones and Betty Cooper in the hit CW series Riverdale, have been dating on-and-off for almost three years.

They had a brief break up last summer, but reunited just a few months later.

