Lili Reinhart breaks down in tears as she details ‘horrifying’ attack on her beloved pooch Milo

The actress' rescue pup was viciously attacked by another dog

Lili Reinhart breaks down in tears as she details ‘horrifying’ attack on...

Lili Reinhart broke down in tears, as she revealed her beloved pooch Milo was attacked by another dog on Friday.

Taking to Instagram, the emotional 23-year-old said she rushed her rescue pup to the hospital after the “horrifying” ordeal.

Starting the video, Lili said: “So this is weird for me and I’m not exactly sure why I’m doing it, but I guess for all the people out there who care about my little dog Milo…”

“I was taking him out today to get some exercise – I had a mask and gloves on, so don’t start with me about that – but he was attacked by another dog.”

“And it was pretty bad. So I had to rush him to the animal hospital, and he’s there now getting surgery,” Lili confessed through tears.

“He has a pretty deep wound on his neck. And God, it was just a very horrifying experience.”

“I’ll keep you guys updated on how he’s doing, but keep him in your thoughts please. Thanks guys,” the Riverdale star added.

Lili adopted Milo just two months ago from the Furever Freed Dog Rescue in Vancouver, Canada.