Lil Nas X arrested and hospitalised after altercation with police

Lil Nas X was arrested and briefly hospitalised in the early hours of Thursday morning, after an altercation with police.

According to TMZ, officers found the 26-year-old singer walking on Ventura Boulevard in LA wearing nothing but underwear and cowboy boots shortly before 6am.

Police spokesperson, Charles Miller, said the musician was later booked on suspicion of misdemeanour battery after he was confronted by officers and allegedly charged at them.

The two-time Grammy winner, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, was taken to hospital first over fears of an alleged drug overdose.

However, he was released from the hospital and taken to jail after just a few hours.

He is reportedly being held at Valley jail in Van Nuys.

Lil Nas X shot to fame in 2018 when his single Old Town Road became a viral sensation, and spent a record 19 weeks at number one on the US Billboard Hot 100.

His debut album, titled Montero, went to number one on the Billboard album chart in 2021, and was nominated for a Grammy for album of the year.

He is set to release his next album Dreamboy later this year.