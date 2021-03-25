Lifetime set to release ANOTHER movie about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

The channel has already released two movies about the couple

Lifetime is set to release another movie about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Following 2018’s ‘Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance’ and 2019’s ‘Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal’, the third film will focus on their decision to step down as senior members of the Royal family.

Titled ‘Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace’, the movie will reveal “what really happened inside the palace that drove Harry and Meghan to leave everything behind in order to make a future for themselves and their son Archie.”

In a statement, Lifetime said: “The movie will detail Meghan’s growing isolation and sadness, their disappointment that ‘The Firm’ was not defending them against the press’s attacks and Harry’s fear that history would repeat itself and he would not be able to protect his wife and son from the same forces that caused his mother’s untimely death.”

“Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace will also reveal the private family feuds between Will and Harry, Kate and Meghan, and Harry with Will and Charles, that lead to the ultimate break from the royal ties.”

It’s not yet known who will play Meghan and Harry in the film, but Menhaj Huda and Scarlett Lacey will return as director and writer.

In Lifetime’s first movie about the couple, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were played by Murray Fraser and Parisa Fitz-Henley.

In the second film, the actors were replaced Charlie Field and Tiffany Marie Smith.