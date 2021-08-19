Liberty Poole ‘SPLITS from Jake Cornish’ on tonight’s Love Island

The couple have been together since day one of the show

Liberty Poole will reportedly split from Jake Cornish on tonight’s Love Island.

In a teaser for Thursday night’s episode, the former Nandos waitress was seen storming out of the garden and removing her microphone pack.

She was then seen breaking down in tears, confessing: “I just don’t think we’re right for each other.”

On tonight’s show, Liberty tells Jake: “I just don’t feel like you love me for me and I want someone who loves me for me.”

Jake asks: “What are we saying then, are we saying we’ll go our separate ways then?”

MailOnline reports that Liberty takes off the bracelet Jake gifted her earlier in the season, seemingly confirming the end of their romance.

The pair have been coupled up since day one of the show, but they have had a rocky few weeks.

In the movie challenge, Liberty was left heartbroken after watching a clip of her boyfriend telling the other boys early on in the show that he didn’t want to “rip her clothes off”.

Earlier this week, Liberty confronted Jake about their recent issues, but more drama unfolded when he told her that he loved her.

After telling the girls what Jake had said, Chloe Burrows asked Liberty: “Do you not think he’s telling you what you want to hear right now? Don’t hate me but is it convenient he’s said I this evening after all of this?”

Watch the drama unfold on tonight’s Love Island at 9pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.