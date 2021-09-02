Liberty Poole shares sweet snaps as she reunites with Love Island bestie Kaz Kamwi

The Love Island star is celebrating her 22nd birthday today

Liberty Poole shares sweet snaps as she reunites with Love Island bestie...

Liberty Poole was finally reunited with her Love Island bestie Kaz Kamwi today, after completing their post-show quarantine.

The former waitress is celebrating her 22nd birthday today, and decided to spend the day with her villa BFF.

Taking to Instagram, Liberty shared a video of her and Kaz dancing to Taylor Swift’s hit song 22.

She captioned the post: “The reunion you’ve all been waiting for and it’s on my bday!! #22 @kazkamwi.”

Liberty and Kaz entered the Love Island villa as original cast members this summer, and viewers fell in love with their close friendship on the show.

Fans applauded the girls for the way they supported one another, especially when Liberty decided to dump Jake Cornish just days before the final.

Kaz also shared a video of Liberty on her Instagram Story today, as she wished her a happy birthday.

She wrote: “Happy Birthday to my beautiful bestie @libertypoolex 😍🥳.”

“You deserve all the happiness this world has to offer! I love you so much baby gurllll #22 🎂❤️❤️.”

A host of Love Island stars – including Millie, Liam, Chloe, Toby, Lucinda and Aaron – also reunited this week for a night out in London.