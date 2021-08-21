Liberty Poole reveals who she thinks will win Love Island: ‘I could see them getting married’

Liberty Poole reveals who she thinks will win Love Island: ‘I could...

Liberty Poole has backed Millie Court and Liam Reardon to win this year’s Love Island.

Following her dramatic exit from the villa this week, the 21-year-old said she believes Millie and Liam are the real deal – and could see them getting married.

Speaking to The Sun, the former Nandos waitress said: “It is a hard one. I will have to go with Millie and Liam.”

“They are totally in love with each other. I would go as far to say they are soulmates,” she continued.

“I could see them getting married and everything. I will definitely buy a hat and a dress for their wedding.”

Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran are the bookies favourite to win this year’s series, and bag the £50,000 cash prize.

While Liberty has her bets on Millie and Liam, the 21-year-old said the sexual chemistry between Chloe and Toby is “mad”.

She said: “I’ve never seen a couple not able to keep their hands off each other as much as them.”

“The sexual chemistry there is mad. They’re a strong couple. Toby hasn’t had a relationship before, so Chloe will be his first love.”

Liberty left the Love Island villa on Thursday night, after ending her seven-week long romance with Jake Cornish.