Liberty Poole opens up about ‘secret chat’ with Hugo Hammond on Love Island

Liberty Poole has opened up about her “secret chat” with Hugo Hammond on Love Island.
During an interview with Closer magazine, Hugo revealed the former Nandos waitress pulled him for a chat in the villa, but the scene was never shown.
Liberty took part in an Instagram Q&A on Saturday, and one fan asked: “I heard about a secret chat with Hugo, was there anything there?”
Liberty set the record straight, saying: “This ‘intimate chat’, it was literally just me and Hugo sat down. I was like, ‘What do you do?'”
“Blah blah blah. It was very much just friends, there was no sexual chemistry there between us.”
“I love Hugo as a mate, but that’s all the chat was,” she insisted.
The 21-year-old was coupled up with Jake Cornish since day 1 of this year’s series, but she ended her romance with the water engineer just days before the final, and they dramatically left the villa together.
According to Hugo, he “had a chat or two” with Liberty after Jake showed an interest in Millie Court when she entered the villa as a bombshell.
The PE teacher said: “When I came out I spoke to my family about my experience, and I was like, ‘Did you see Lib pulled me for a chat when Jake went and had a chat with Mills?’ And I don’t think it was shown but yeah me and Lib had a chat or two then.”
Lucinda Strafford, who was being interviewed alongside Hugo, responded: “Oh was that not shown?”
Hugo replied: “I don’t think so, ’cause I was telling my family and they were like, ‘What you on about?’”
After Hugo refused to reveal any more about their chat, Lucinda said: “Obviously Jake was getting to know Millie so… She was exploring her options wasn’t she?”
Hugo replied: “Yeah I think so.”