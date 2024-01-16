Liberty Poole calls out Jake Cornish for ‘avoiding’ her on Love Island: All Stars

Liberty Poole will call out Jake Cornish for “avoiding” her on tonight’s episode of Love Island: All Stars.

The pair were previously paired up in the 2021 summer series and eventually made things official while in the villa.

However, things turned sour between them when Liberty started questioning his intentions, which lead to her dramatic exit from the show.

The brand-new series kicked off on Monday evening and saw the public vote for the two former flames to couple up.

In tonight’s episode, Liberty asks if Jake has been avoiding her since they arrived in the Villa.

She says: “I personally feel, maybe you’ve just been doing your thing, but I do feel you have been avoiding me a bit and I don’t want it to be like that.”

Jake assures Liberty: “There’s no bad blood there. We’ve moved on – I wanna talk to you because you’re good fun.”

Liberty says: “Maybe a good friendship could come out of this.”

Jake replies: “Yeah, of course. Let’s see how it goes…we both know where we are at now.”

Jake revealed to the boys by the firepit during the show’s premiere, that he doesn’t “look at her in that way anymore,” after they previously teased him that the public would vote for them to couple up once more.

Liberty seemed to be on the same page as she also admitted: “Who knows? We might even walk out of here as friends.”

The pair were then brutally voted by the public to become the fifth couple of the series.

When asked by host Maya if there was “any room for a rekindling?”, the pair both simply answered: “No.”

This comes after a new report revealed Jake allegedly “quit” the show after just three days in the South African villa.

A source told The Sun: “Jake was really shocked to see Liberty in the villa – they had no idea the other person would be there.”

“It was clear from the start they wouldn’t get back together, then none of the girls wanted to step forward for him.”

“Jake had a nice three days in the villa and had a very emotional chat to Maya Jama.”

“Jake couldn’t stay in the villa so he quit the show – it’s not his time and it’s not the right time to find love.”