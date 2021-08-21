Liberty denies Jake was ’emotionally abusive’ in the Love Island villa – after quitting the show

The couple left the villa this week after ending their romance

Liberty Poole has denied Jake Cornish was “emotionally abusive” towards her in the Love Island villa, after ending their seven-week romance.

In her first interview since quitting the show, the 21-year-old opened up about her decision to end things with Jake.

The pair were coupled up from day 1 of this year’s series, but cracks started to show in their relationship when a clip of Jake saying he didn’t want to “rip her clothes off” was played during the Mad Movies challenge.

Speaking to The Sun after leaving the villa, Liberty said: “The clips hurt me, what was said, and I sort of swept it under the carpet and didn’t address it properly and one thing led to another, where it just became a bigger issue.”

“And then we found out there were differences between us in how we see things and communicated about things. We just weren’t communicating in the same way we used to.”

“I was in love with Jake. And, of course, I still love and care for Jake. You don’t end things then just get over someone like that.”

“But I think, in the long run, I made the right decision. You have to put your own feelings first and to make yourself happy. And that is what I have done.”

The former Nandos waitress also said the fact Jake didn’t even fight to save their relationship proved she made the right decision.

“I feel like the natural thing to do if you are into someone is to fight for them,” she continued.

“But if that is the way he wanted to handle the situation, it was right for him. It might be different from a viewers’ perspective but I am happy I made the decision I did.”

“Even if he had said to give it a go there were already things in my mind that we weren’t right for each other.”

“If he had said, ‘Let’s give it a go,’ it would not have been the right decision. I made the right decision for the both of us so we could both go our separate ways.”

“You want someone who accepts you for you. I think just the little things he was saying to me, like, ‘Your mess is giving me the ick’. I know I am a messy person.”

“And other little things started to add up. There wasn’t enough reassurance. I did the right thing.”

Over the course of their relationship on Love Island, viewers expressed concern over Jake’s behaviour towards Liberty – particularly when he held her back from congratulating her BFF Kaz when she went official with her beau Tyler.

That was lowkey controlling behaviour from Jake and Liberty looked uncomfortable. Her body language was trying to run to Kaz, why can’t she go hug her best friend #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/mAVXuzKVOx — black lives still matter (@M1ssmagdalene) August 12, 2021

Some fans also labelled his behaviour “negging” – where a person makes a deliberate backhanded compliment or flirtatious remark to another person to undermine their confidence and increase their need for approval.

But Liberty defended Jake by saying: “I do think Jake is a genuine guy. I would hate to say he was emotionally abusive.”

“It was in the heat of the moment and the energy was off. We were going up and then down and I don’t feel like a relationship should feel like that.”

“There were comments said that just didn’t sit right with me. I don’t want to feel like I’m annoying someone. I want to feel in love with someone and that that love is returned. The way it was going it wasn’t being returned.”

The Birmingham native was also asked if she agrees with viewers who accused Jake of “playing a game” to win the show’s cash prize of £50k.

Liberty replied: “I think only Jake can answer that question. It’s hard to comment on what people are seeing, and you guys are seeing it from an outside perspective, whereas I was in the relationship.”

“And obviously when you love someone you don’t think of them playing a game. But only Jake can answer that.”

“I do actually think his feelings were genuine,” she said. “I think that the connection was genuine, but things went sour.”

“But I do think he genuinely liked me. But I just was questioning whether obviously he loved me the way I loved him.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.