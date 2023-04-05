Liam Reardon reveals his relationship status – as his ex Millie Court confirms new romance

Liam Reardon has revealed his relationship status, after his ex Millie Court confirmed she has a new man in her life.

The former couple, who won the 2021 series of Love Island, called it quits last summer.

Earlier this week, Millie revealed she has moved on and is dating someone, but she kept the identity of her new beau under wraps.

Liam has since confirmed he is still single, after failing to find love on Celebs Go Dating last year.

The 23-year-old told The Daily Star: “Obviously I’ve been on my own now for a while. Just focusing on myself, just doing everything for me really.”

“I’m planning on boxing this summer, so all I’ve been doing is training hard and putting all my time into myself.”

Millie spoke about her relationship with Liam in her latest YouTube video, and revealed the “judgement” they faced after leaving the villa played a part in their break-up.

She said: “It is a lot when you have all eyes on you and everything in your relationship. Lots of judgements, lots of people sending you messages because they’ve seen the other person out.”

“It means absolutely nothing, they’re just speaking to another person. I’m told, ‘They’re cheating on you’ when they’re just having a chat. I chat to boys on a night out. I’m making friends. There’s nothing in it.”

“I struggled with that a lot because it wasn’t nice when people were involved in my personal relationship. It ruined things. It was a big part of why my last relationship ended. It’s been a while since then.”