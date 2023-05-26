Liam Reardon reveals he was constantly ‘flirting’ with THIS Love Island contestant

Liam Reardon has revealed he was constantly “flirting” with Chloe Burrows during their time on Love Island.

The pair became good friends during the 2021 series of the hit dating show, after Liam struck up a romance with Chloe’s best friend Millie Court.

The couple went on to win the show together, while Chloe placed runner-up alongside her now-ex-boyfriend Toby Aromolaran.

Speaking to Chloe on an episode of her show Chloe Vs The World, Liam revealed: “So the [Love Island] producers thought we were like – something was going on between me and you.”

“But everytime we’d walk past you on the stairs, you’d be like ‘ooh, big boy’ or ‘ooh, you’re looking sexy’.”

Chloe chimed in: “Just to explain that a bit better, me and Liam were best mates in Love Island, obviously we’re still really like best mates now, but we would always wind each other up and like pretend to stick it on each other ’cause we knew it made everyone else uncomfortable.”

“So, if we were in a group, I’d look at Liam and be like ‘hello big boy, your c**k’s looking nice’ and he’d say something really weird back.”

Chloe continued: “But the producers didn’t get that it was a joke, so they would always pull me and be like ‘we know you fancy Liam’ and I was like ‘I literally don’t’.”

“Then they were like ‘no, pull Liam for a chat’ and I was like ‘No, like I don’t want to!'”

“And they even told me once, they were like ‘do you not find it a bit inappropriate that you flirt with Liam even though he’s with Millie?’ and I was like ‘it’s a joke! It’s a joke!'”

Millie and Chloe became best friends, along with Lucina Strafford, on Love Island 2021.

Following their respective splits from Liam and Toby, Millie and Chloe have moved in together in Essex.

Liam and Millie announced their split last July, but have since rekindled their romance less than one year later.