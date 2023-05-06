Liam Reardon makes interesting confession amid rumours he’s rekindled his romance with Millie Court

Liam Reardon has made an interesting confession, amid rumours he’s rekindled his romance with Millie Court.

The former couple won the 2021 series of Love Island, but their relationship hit the rocks last year and they announced their split in July.

Last month, Millie sparked speculation she is giving her relationship with Liam another go, as they were spotted getting a Domino’s pizza.

Speaking to MailOnline, Liam said: “I’m just living life at the moment, doing my own thing. I just got back from Wales – I was at home last week with the family.”

“I’m currently living in Essex – on my own. Obviously, me and Millie broke up last year, and I’m living on my own.”

“There’s someone in my life, yes. I’m not naming any names yet. I already knew them anyway. Just catching up with an old friend. And yes, we’ve just been dating for now.”

When asked if the romance was serious, Liam responded: “It’s going OK. It’s going well.”

In an interesting confession, Liam confirmed the girl in his life is an Essex native, and that she has already met his parents.

It comes after Millie’s best friend and Love Island co-star Chloe Burrows appeared to confirm that the pair had rekindled their romance.

A video shared to the 27-year-old’s TikTok shows Millie ordering a Chinese takeaway, and asking for a Coke Zero.

A man’s voice, which sounds like a Welsh accent, asked: “Chlo?” to which she responded: “Yeah go on then,” before imitating the Welsh accent.

One TikTok user questioned: “Sorry but is that Liam speaking in the background or am I going insane hearing it,” while another commented: “I hear Liam, cheers for the confirmation Chloe!”

A third wrote: “Thanks for the confirmation chlo 😂😘,” while a fourth said: “The confirmation we all needed. Thanks chlo 😍🤣.”

Meanwhile a fifth said: “u can hear Liam in the background they are back together.”

Chloe’s video came just weeks after she fuelled rumours Liam and Millie had rekindled their romance by commenting on one of his recent Instagram posts.

Under a photo dump from the last few weeks of his life, the 27-year-old commented: “Big lee.”

Millie recently confirmed she is dating someone, but she refused to reveal the identity of her beau.

Speaking on her YouTube channel, the Essex beauty said: “I’m not ready to tell you guys [who I’m dating] yet.”

Millie continued: “It’s early doors, and when you’ve experienced a whole full-blown meeting someone, relationship on TV, the whole thing, and then everything afterwards.”

Addressing her split from Liam, Millie said: “It is a lot when you have all eyes on you and everything in your relationship. Lots of judgements, lots of people sending you messages because they’ve seen the other person out.”

“It means absolutely nothing, they’re just speaking to another person. I’m told, ‘They’re cheating on you’ when they’re just having a chat. I chat to boys on a night out. I’m making friends. There’s nothing in it.”

“I struggled with that a lot because it wasn’t nice when people were involved in my personal relationship. It ruined things. It was a big part of why my last relationship ended. It’s been a while since then.”