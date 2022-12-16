Liam Reardon addresses rumours he ‘cheated’ on Millie Court

Liam Reardon has addressed rumours he “cheated” on Millie Court.

The former couple shot to fame after winning the 2021 series of the hit dating show.

However, the pair called it quits on their relationship back in July.

There had been much speculation surrounding Liam and Millie’s split; however, the Welsh native has since addressed the rumours that he “cheated” on the blonde beauty.

Speaking to hosts Bobby Norris and Stephen Leng on Fubar Radio, Liam said: “When we were together we just had each other, we were protected together. We’d get the odd person chatting rubbish.

“But obviously we broke up then, and I think naturally the man usually gets the bad side of things.”

“We broke up amicably, we remain friends but then people made rumours up of me ‘cheating’ and at some festival and as soon as people think that they think ‘ah, a leopard never changes its spots’ because I did something in Casa Amor in Love Island.”

Liam continued: “People just slated me, thousands of comments just saying ‘he’s a scumbag, he’s this, he’s that, she was too good for him anyway.'”

“You don’t even know me like, you don’t even know. I haven’t cheated. You’re just reading something you saw online and people are just quick to judge straight away.”

Liam and Millie announced their split back in July after nearly a year together.

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie at the TRND BTY Christmas Bash in November, the Welsh native admitted “there are still a lot of feelings there”.

When asked how he’s been since the breakup, the Welshman said: “[I’ve been] okay. A lot better now. It’s been a tough couple of months.”

“Going through a breakup is difficult anyway, but when you’re in the spotlight it’s even harder. Everyone wants to know your business, they feel like they’re involved, and it’s difficult.”

“But throughout, me and Millie have remained friends,” Liam told Goss.ie. “We’ve been amicable and I have the utmost respect towards Millie… We still speak. We’re still friends. Nothing bad happened.”

“I have the utmost respect for her and there’s still a lot of feelings there and a lot of care there. So we still remain friends but are just doing our own thing.”

When asked if he regrets ending things with Millie, Liam replied: “No. At that time, I just needed to focus on myself. It was nothing on Millie, she was amazing. She’s such a lovely girl and we were great together. I just needed time on my own to focus on myself.”

The 23-year-old continued: “We were together because we wanted to be together. I’ve seen so many things saying you have to sign a contract to be together for a year, and that’s nonsense. I moved from Wales to live in Essex to be with Millie.”

“I wouldn’t do that for some contract, I did it because I wanted to. It didn’t work out at that time, who knows what the future holds I’m not sure. But for now, we remain friends.”

Check out our exclusive interview with Liam below:

