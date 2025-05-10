Liam Payne’s will takes unexpected turn as Cheryl Cole steps in

According to a new report, it has been revealed that Cheryl Cole could block a certain family member from inheriting the late Liam Payne’s £24 million fortune.

It was revealed that the One Direction star, who fell to his death from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires in October of last year, had died without a will.

In total, Liam left £28,595,000, though this was reduced to £24,280,000 after his expenses and debts were paid, according to court documents.

Documents have also revealed the court had granted power of administration of his estate to Cheryl, his former partner and mother of his eight-year-old son, Bear.

Also named as an administrator os music lawyer Richard Bray.

It is understood that the Girls Aloud singer has now consulted with the trustees of Liam’s estate and wants to place the money aside until Bear is old enough to make “informed” financial decisions.

A source close with the 41-year-old explained that she wants to “protect Bear” with her reported decision to stop him receiving the fortune until he’s 25 years of age.

A source shared with The Sun: “She feels she wants Bear to be of an age where he can make informed decisions about the money.”

“She wants him to still have ambition and the drive to succeed without the back-up of the money — and she’s aware that people may want to befriend him because they are aware of his situation.”

This comes after those close to the former XFactor judge explained how Liam’s £24 million legacy could whittle down to £12 million due to inheritance tax.

Describing it as “still an incredible amount of money”, they added: “Cheryl wants to do everything she can to protect Bear and make sure the money comes to him when the time is right.”

Since Liam and his partner at the time of his death, Kate Cassidy were not married or in a civil partnership at the time of his death, she will likely receive none of the money.

Under the UK’s rules of intestacy, it is likely the money will be placed in a trust for his son Bear.

The report comes shortly after his partner Kate revealed the pairs chilling final conversation.

Speaking to Jay Shetty on the latest episode of his podcast On Purpose, Liam’s girlfriend recalled the last thing he said to her before she left Argentina to fly back to Florida a few days before he died.

She said: “I remember sitting there with him and I was going on and on and on about how much I love him, and he laughed and interrupted me and was like: ‘Kate you’re gonna miss your flight your car is in the driveway.’

Liam then said: “You’re acting like this is the last time you are ever gone see me again.”

Kate explained: “I just laughed back. But to look back in time and know that that was the last time I was ever going see him again is just so chilling.”

However, Kate confessed: “I am so blessed that it was that heartfelt goodbye. Our last goodbye I wouldn’t have wanted it to be any differently.

“I am so glad we had that beautiful time together and I wouldn’t change that.”