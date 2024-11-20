Liam Payne’s girlfriend arrives at late singer’s funeral following tragic death

Liam Payne’s girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, has arrived at the late singer’s funeral following his tragic death last month.

The One Direction singer, 31, tragically died on October 16th after falling from his hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Three people have since been charged in connection with his death, and inquiries are still ongoing.

Last week, Liam’s body was taken home by his beloved dad Geoff Payne, who had been waiting weeks to take his son back to the UK while toxicology tests were being completed.

Now, the singer will be laid to rest as the funeral will take place at 1 pm today – Wednesday, November 30th – at his local church.

In photos obtained by The Daily Mail, Kate was seen arriving at the service alongside Damian Hurley as they walked through the churchyard towards the main entrance.

The church has been decorated with floral displays – including one showing bowling pins and a ball, celebrating Liam’s love for bowling.

The private service is attended by just his family and closest friends.

A source told The Sun earlier today: “Liam’s funeral is taking place in the Home Counties.”

“His family have gone to great lengths to put together the perfect service and give him the send-off he deserves.”

“Liam may have been a global superstar but to Geoff and Karen he will always be their little boy.”

“It is going to be an incredibly difficult day.”

While a host of famous faces are set to attend the funeral service, it’s believed the ceremony will be a strictly private affair.

Fans have been encouraged not to show up to the funeral out of respect for his grieving family and friends, but thousands are expected to line the streets of Wolverhampton as the hearse carrying his body passes through the city.

It’s understood his family are keen to include a special musical element into the ceremony with a “series of song tributes from some very big acts”.

Liam’s One Direction bandmates – Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik – are all expected to attend his funeral.

Girls Aloud singer Cheryl, mother to Liam’s seven-year-old son Bear Payne, will also be in attendance, however, its unknown whether she will take her young son to the service.

Other famous faces set to make an appearance include Simon Cowell and Nicole Scherzinger, who helped form One Direction on The X Factor back in 2010.

James Corden, Dermot O’Leary and Rita Ora are also believed to be on the guest list.

Rita previously collaborated with Liam on a song, and delivered a heartbreaking tribute to him at the MTV EMAs earlier this month when she served as host.