Liam Payne ‘treats ex Cheryl to spa break’ for her birthday

Liam Payne reportedly treated his ex Cheryl to a luxury spa break for her 38th birthday.

The former Girls Aloud singer celebrated her birthday at the end of last month, and Liam whisked her off to a relaxing retreat.

A source told Closer magazine: “Liam wanted to do something really special this year to make her feel amazing and to spoil her – especially after so much single parenting during the lockdown – so he took her to a luxury spa retreat to unwind and be pampered.”

“He took care of Bear while she enjoyed relaxation treatments and the three of them had some quality family time together, which made her feel very lucky,” the source added.

The former 1D star split from the Call My Name singer in July 2018, after two years together.

Despite their break up, Liam and Cheryl have maintained a good relationship, as they continue to co-parent their four-year-old son Bear.

The news comes after Liam recently called off his engagement to model Maya Henry.