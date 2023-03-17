Liam Payne thanks One Direction bandmate for ‘saving his life’ after reuniting at premiere

Liam Payne has thanked his One Direction bandmate Louis Tomlinson for “saving his life” after reuniting at the premiere of his new documentary.

The singer attended a screening of Louis’ new film, All of Those Voices, at London’s Leicester Square on Thursday night.

Liam and Louis didn’t pose on red carpet together, but were photographed catching up as they left the cinema later that night.

Liam Payne clapping for Louis at the #AllOfThoseVoices premiere in London! via _charlys_ pic.twitter.com/6ugdk08QzL — OT5 Daily (@OT5Dailys) March 16, 2023

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Liam penned a sweet tribute to Louis, in which he thanked him for his support during a dark time in his life.

He wrote: “Seeing the world through your eyes last night was the most beautiful thing to experience.”

“My neck hurts from how much Im looking up to you right now you were already my friend and brother but getting to look through that window into your world and mind I just extends that respect I have for you.”

“What you’ve dealt with and how you held it all inside!! I’m so sorry I was so out of my mind and I didn’t do better for you, I feel ashamed in those moments to not be as good of a friend as you have been to me, at least I have time now and I’m me again so will try and make amends.”

“I’m emotionally drained watching the movie and I only did an hour and a half, you lived it and I’m so proud of how you did it not only with amazing music but with passion and the will to get up off the canvas every time life beat you down and fight back,” he continued.

“I’m so thankful to have you in my life mate I feel so lucky and I know you know this but you were part of a small group of people that literally saved my life, you dragged me out of something so dark I’ve never shared it but your approach is something I admire and aspire to so I can one day do the same.”

“Thank you Louis and congratulations you deserve all these moments, every sight you get to see, every cheer that you hear and all the love you are receiving from the world,” he added.

“You worked harder than any of us to get here and now the world gets to see that from your side… guys go watch the movie, please he deserves it and you’ll learn a lot about yourself from this very special man @louist91.”

All Of Those Voices takes a refreshingly raw and real look at Louis Tomlinson’s life and career.

From the highs of superstardom to the lows of personal tragedy, Louis’ story is one of resilience and determination. The film explores his journey from a member of One Direction to a solo artist, capturing the challenges and triumphs that defined his path.

The film shows a side of Louis that fans have never seen before, as he grapples with the pressures of fame and the weight of his own voice.