Liam Payne steps out with new love interest after splitting from Maya Henry

Liam Payne has made his first public appearance with his new love interest Aliana Mawla, just hours after he confirmed his split from his fiancée Maya Henry.

In photos published by MailOnline, the former One Direction star was papped arm in arm with American model as they arrived at Heathrow Airport on Tuesday.

The pair flew in from Los Angeles, where they were reportedly introduced by mutual friends last week.

The 24-year-old, who boasts 300k Instagram followers, starred in Liam’s 2018 music video for his collaboration with J.Balvin, Familiar.

Liam stepped out in public with his new beau just hours after he confirmed his split from his fiancée Maya Henry, after she publicly reacted to photos of him “wrapped around” Aliana.

On Monday, photos of the singer getting close to Aliana emerged on a fan account.

The pictures, which were originally posted on Mawla’s Instagram Story on Sunday, showed the singer embracing her from behind.

Fans initially thought it was Maya in the photo with Liam, but were proved wrong when she commented on the post.

The model, who got engaged to Liam in August 2020, wrote under the post: “I love all of the fans so much but please stop sending me these pictures of my fiancé wrapped around another woman.”

“This is not me and it’s hard enough knowing this has happened without seeing it. Enough now.”

In response to Maya’s comment, a rep for Liam confirmed the couple had parted ways.

A source also told MailOnline: “Liam and Maya are no longer together and split up for good over a month ago.”

“Maya’s comments referring to Liam as her fiancé are untrue and very misleading.”

Liam, 28, and Maya, 22, were first linked in 2018, shortly after he split from Cheryl Cole, with whom he shares a 5-year-old son named Bear.

The former 1D star later proposed to the model in August 2020 with a ring estimated to be worth more than $4 million.

Last summer, the pair briefly called off their engagement before they got back together.

As recently as March, Liam told People magazine they were still very much engaged.

“She’s still my fiancée,” he said. “We’re still here together, and we’re very, very happy at the moment. Probably the happiest we’ve been.”

“I think we went through a lot in COVID. I feel like we’ve come out the other side of it a bit stronger.”