Liam Payne ‘splits’ from girlfriend Kate Cassidy after less than a year of dating

Liam Payne has reportedly split from his girlfriend Kate Cassidy after less than a year of dating.

The former One Direction star and the US party girl went public with their romance last October, after they were spotted holding hands in London, as they headed to a Halloween party together dressed as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee.

According to The Sun, the couple called time on their ten-month romance earlier this week.

A source told the publication: “Liam and Kate sat down after he returned from LA and decided it wasn’t working out.”

“There was no big row or anything – it just ran its course and they both mutually decided to go their separate ways.”

“Kate moved out of Liam’s home and flew back to the US earlier this week.”

“Liam knows it’s the right decision, he’s been throwing himself into his music and the rest of the year he is jampacked with work.”

The source continued: “The next few weeks alone will see him fly to back to the States and to Europe to wrap up his new album.”

“In truth trying to juggle his career and keep his relationship alive throughout the summer and into autumn was always going to be tricky – they both realised that.”

“His first record was Liam finding his feet and working out his sound … but he’s found his lane and the new tracks are his best yet.”

Liam’s romance with Kate came just months after he confirmed his split from his fiancée Maya Henry, after she publicly reacted to photos of him “wrapped around” model Aliana Mawla.

Photos of the Strip That Down singer embracing Aliana from behind emerged on a fan account, who initially thought it was Maya in the photo.

But Maya, who got engaged to Liam in August 2020, wrote under the post: “I love all of the fans so much but please stop sending me these pictures of my fiancé wrapped around another woman.”

“This is not me and it’s hard enough knowing this has happened without seeing it. Enough now,” she added.

In response to Maya’s comment, a rep for Liam confirmed the couple had parted ways.

Liam and Maya were first linked in 2018, shortly after he split from Cheryl, with whom he shares a son named Bear. The former 1D star later proposed to the model in August 2020 with a ring estimated to be worth more than $4 million.