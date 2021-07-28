Liam Payne sparks rumours he’s back with his ex

The former couple were spotted hanging out again just one month after confirming their split

Liam Payne has sparked rumours he’s back with his ex-fiancée Maya Henry.

The One Direction star confirmed his split from the model last month, less than a year after he proposed to her.

In photos published by The Sun, the pair were spotted together at a bar in Buckinghamshire – sparking rumours they have rekindled their romance.

A source told the publication: “They were touching each other all the time. Stroking arms and flirting. I’d say it was heavy petting. He even had his arm around her at one point.”

“They didn’t kiss but they were sat right out in the open and it wasn’t like they were ­hiding the fact they were together from what I could see.”

“They didn’t seem to care who saw them. Then they left together.”

Goss.ie have contacted Liam’s rep for comment.

Liam and Maya started dating in 2018, following Liam’s split from Cheryl.

The singer reportedly proposed to Maya in August 2020, before confirming their split on the Diary of a CEO podcast with Steven Barlett last month.

The 27-year-old said: “It had to happen. I feel like more than anything at this point, I’m more disappointed in myself that I keep on hurting people.”

“That annoys me. I’ve just not been very good at relationships. And I know what my pattern of things is with relationships at this point. I’m just not very good at them so I just need to work on myself before I put myself on to somebody else.”

“That’s where I got to in my last relationship. I just wasn’t giving a very good version of me anymore, that I didn’t appreciate and I didn’t like being.”

“I can honestly say I feel better out of it,” Liam confessed. “I didn’t feel good doing what I did but it had to happen. Just a corny way to say it was the best for us both.”

“I know I was the problem and I have to sort myself out. I already feel good. It’s got my more concentrated and I hope she’s happy.”