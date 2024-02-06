Liam Payne sparks concern among fans as he breaks down in tears

Liam Payne has sparked concern among fans as he broke down in tears while recording a new song.

The former One Direction bandmate posted a video to TikTok where he can be seen sobbing and wiping his tears away.

The 30-year-old’s new track is aptly called Teardrops as Liam wrote: “There were definitely a lot of teardrops shed making these records.”

The father-of-one revealed in the video: “For the first time you can really get a picture of what it was like for me each day making this record.”

“Like this album is that whole last year for me.”

“How I was feeling on those days is each record, it’s a snapshot of the day.”

“So you can even help someone through a tough time, you know help somebody celebrate something.”

“That’s what I really wanted to get across with this record and that’s the best part I guess about my job.”

Worried fans took to the comments to show their love for the singer, one user wrote: “liam crying breaks my heart 💔”

Another wrote: “It hurts my heart to see him in tears 🥲”

In October, Liam has reportedly been banned from driving for six months, after being caught speeding in his £35 thousand-pound Ford Ranger.

The former One Direction star was reportedly travelling at 43mph in a 30mph zone on the A40 Westway flyover in Shepherd’s Bush, west London on February 24.

The 30-year-old was given a £293 fine after pleading guilty to the offence and according to The UK Sun, he has since been handed a six-month driving suspension. The singer’s case was heard at Lavender Hill Magistrates Court on October 9, but he was not required to attend it. In a previous submission to the court, Liam said: “I did not realise the speed limit and apologise for speeding.” In an apparent reference to the court’s request for details of his finances, the father-of-one added: “I am self employed and cannot provide the information at this stage. However I will pay any fine imposed within 14 days.”