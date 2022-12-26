Liam Payne slams speculation his girlfriend is only with him ‘for the money’

Liam Payne has slammed speculation his new girlfriend Kate Cassidy is only with him “for the money”.

The former One Direction star went public with his new beau over Halloween, after splitting from his fiancée Maya Henry for a second time earlier this year.

The couple have since shared plenty of loved-up snaps on social media, which has sparked some criticism from fans.

On Christmas Day, Liam clearly had enough of the negative comments about Kate as he took to Instagram to defend their relationship.

In a since-deleted post on his Instagram Story, Liam shared a screenshot of a DM he sent back to a fan, who sent a “hurtful” message about his girlfriend.

Liam replied: “Gotta say you could tell me anything and I couldn’t be turned, I’ve never felt a love like I do for Katelyn. We make each other better people.”

“If it was just for the money I’d give her all of it,” he continued. “It’s not though (please remember I’m hella sexy) and I know I’m fun and a loveable person.”

“And I don’t give a f*** to say that for the first time in my life I’m happy to be me and that’s priceless,” he added.

Liam captioned the post: “A lesson on how to reply to hurtful DMs about the person who owns your heart.”

According to The Sun, Kate hails from New Jersey but has been living in London for the past few months.

Liam’s new romance comes months after he confirmed his split from his fiancée Maya Henry, after she publicly reacted to photos of him “wrapped around” model Aliana Mawla.

Photos of the singer embracing Aliana from behind emerged on a fan account, who initially thought it was Maya in the photo.

But Maya, who got engaged to Liam in August 2020, wrote under the post: “I love all of the fans so much but please stop sending me these pictures of my fiancé wrapped around another woman.”

“This is not me and it’s hard enough knowing this has happened without seeing it. Enough now,” she added.

In response to Maya’s comment, a rep for Liam confirmed the couple had parted ways.

Liam, 28, and Maya, 22, were first linked in 2018, shortly after he split from Cheryl Cole, with whom he shares a 5-year-old son named Bear.

The former 1D star later proposed to the model in August 2020 with a ring estimated to be worth more than $4 million.

