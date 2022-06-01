Liam Payne reveals the REAL reason he and Cheryl split up after the birth of their son Bear

Liam Payne has revealed the REAL reason he and Cheryl split up after the birth of their son Bear.

The former couple welcomed their now 5-year-old son Bear in March 2017, and split just over one year later after two years together.

Speaking on Logan Paul’s podcast Impaulsive with Logan Paul, Liam admitted that having a child “ruined” his relationship with Cheryl “but for all the right reasons”.

The 28-year-old said: “She is the best mum in the world. I couldn’t ask for someone better.”

“I get to take my son to school one or two times a week and it’s the best thing. The relationship we have now as friends has only grown more.”

“We broke up for a reason and now she gives me full autonomy of my life and to do what I do and I know he’s [Bear’s] taken care of.”

The Strip That Down singer went on to admit that he struggled with becoming a dad at the age of 23.

He said: “I like to talk to other new dads. You don’t know what is coming and it’s different. And to be honest with you, it ruined a relationship at that point but for all the right reasons.”

“I was so excited for him to be born that I was actually worried if I wouldn’t love him enough.”

Praising his ex for stepping out of the limelight to focus on raising their son, Liam said: “He is all she cares about and I couldn’t ask for more.”

“My life now is his. My money is his. I have several companies he can run if he wants one day or he can sell… but right now he’s only five so we have a long way to go.”