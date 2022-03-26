Liam Payne reveals how much he sees son Bear – who he shares with ex Cheryl

Liam Payne has revealed how much he sees his son Bear, who he shares with his ex-girlfriend Cheryl.

The former couple welcomed their now 5-year-old son Bear in March 2017, just over one year before they split in June 2018 after two years together.

Speaking to PEOPLE, the former One Direction star said: “I see him two times a week, three times a week sometimes.”

“And I make sure when I see him, he has 100 percent of my time. I make sure that I’m not on my phone or dicking around somewhere else.”

“So, I like to give him those moments and it’s important, he needs that in his life, he needs his dad in his life, and I’m happy he looks at me like a superhero, and I’m hoping to keep it that way.”

Liam also spoke about celebrating Bear’s 5th birthday recently.

“It was his first birthday party out of COVID as well. And it’s the first time he’s actually aware it’s his birthday and what a birthday is,” he explained.

“So we threw him a really big party, and he had the best time. I met all the school friends and stuff, which was really, really sweet.”

“Yeah, 30 5-year-olds in a room was a lot to deal with, but we managed them. They had the best time. So that’s all that matters.”

The singer is currently engaged to model Maya Henry, who he briefly split from last year.

When asked about his relationship with Maya, Liam gushed: “We’re very, very happy at the moment. Probably the happiest we’ve been.”