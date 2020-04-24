Liam Payne reveals heartbreak after missing his son’s third birthday during lockdown

Liam has revealed that he’s heartbroken after missing his son Bear’s third birthday, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The singer has admitted that being away from his son has been the “hardest thing” for him, during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain today, Liam said he decided not to visit his son on his birthday last month, after speaking to his ex-girlfriend Cheryl.

“Yeah, it was a really tough call to make to not go down for his birthday but I discussed it with Cheryl and we just thought it was the best option,” he said.

“I am out here in the city, I had been exposed to so many things before his birthday and we were still finding out more information about this thing.”

“It just seemed like the right thing to do at the time, which was horrible, and missing out on it wasn’t great,” he continued.

“I got a lot of pictures and videos. I did do a little FaceTime but that’s been the hardest thing I think, the most difficult thing for all of us.”

“I think it’s quite funny now, the technology that was pushing us quite far apart is now bringing us closer together in this time. More so than ever.”

Liam and Cheryl called time on their romance in July 2018, just over one year after they welcomed Bear in March 2017.

The news comes after Cheryl delighted fans last week, by sharing a sweet video of Bear talking with the sweetest Geordie accent.

